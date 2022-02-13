Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $29.10 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 489,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $29,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.55. 7,330,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,931,083. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.63.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

