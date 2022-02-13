Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Receives €177.03 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €177.03 ($203.48).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLAG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($137.93) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($166.67) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €300.00 ($344.83) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €167.20 ($192.18) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €234.00 ($268.97) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of ETR HLAG opened at €257.00 ($295.40) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €251.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €218.73. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion and a PE ratio of 7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €96.60 ($111.03) and a twelve month high of €295.00 ($339.08).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

