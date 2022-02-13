Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ZURVY opened at $48.44 on Thursday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $49.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.74.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.