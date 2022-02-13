Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,900 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the January 15th total of 580,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 640,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Enveric Biosciences during the third quarter worth $27,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Enveric Biosciences during the third quarter worth $52,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enveric Biosciences during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 228.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 25,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Enveric Biosciences alerts:

Shares of ENVB opened at $0.34 on Friday. Enveric Biosciences has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $7.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enveric Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enveric Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.