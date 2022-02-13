TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Shares Purchased by Third Point LLC

Third Point LLC raised its stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 540,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Third Point LLC owned about 1.23% of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 26.1% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,547,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,918,000 after purchasing an additional 320,440 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the third quarter valued at $934,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the third quarter valued at $1,976,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 11.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the third quarter valued at $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

In other TPG Pace Beneficial Finance news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen sold 119,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $1,238,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tybourne Capital Management (H sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $500,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,000 shares of company stock worth $2,246,790 in the last quarter.

Shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55.

About TPG Pace Beneficial Finance

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

