American Capital Management Inc. Has $147.25 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

American Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 558,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,493 shares during the period. ResMed accounts for approximately 4.0% of American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $147,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,528,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $774,518,000 after purchasing an additional 80,251 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,385,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,125,000 after purchasing an additional 44,070 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,309,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 39.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,220,000 after purchasing an additional 180,341 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.
NYSE RMD opened at $243.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.37 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49.
ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.32%.
About ResMed
ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.
