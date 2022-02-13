American Capital Management Inc. Has $147.25 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

American Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 558,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,493 shares during the period. ResMed accounts for approximately 4.0% of American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $147,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,528,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $774,518,000 after purchasing an additional 80,251 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,385,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,125,000 after purchasing an additional 44,070 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,309,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 39.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,220,000 after purchasing an additional 180,341 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

In other news, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total value of $321,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $2,174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,525 shares of company stock worth $12,367,153. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD opened at $243.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.37 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.32%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.