American Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,794 shares during the period. Medpace accounts for about 2.0% of American Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. American Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.08% of Medpace worth $73,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,567,000 after buying an additional 37,926 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,496,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,455,000 after buying an additional 46,770 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Medpace by 3.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,823,000 after buying an additional 28,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Medpace by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,905,000 after buying an additional 19,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Medpace by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,156,000 after buying an additional 13,524 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $174.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.07. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.56 and a 52 week high of $231.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total transaction of $712,462.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total transaction of $3,179,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,077 shares of company stock valued at $68,866,245 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

