American Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of IPG Photonics worth $20,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 585,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,492,000 after acquiring an additional 206,894 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $147.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $138.85 and a 12-month high of $257.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.33.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.