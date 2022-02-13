American Capital Management Inc. Sells 17,482 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

American Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 756,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,482 shares during the period. SEI Investments accounts for approximately 1.2% of American Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $44,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 52.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 31,595 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 26.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 280,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,650,000 after acquiring an additional 58,269 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,453,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $3,868,000. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEIC. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

SEIC opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.24. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $54.03 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.