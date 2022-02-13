American Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $11,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in HealthEquity by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,046,000 after purchasing an additional 124,254 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in HealthEquity by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 62,922 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 372,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 57,544 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $1,070,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $258,806.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -821.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $86.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HQY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.91.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

