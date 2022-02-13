Centerbridge Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 688,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,939,000. Cedar Fair accounts for approximately 3.7% of Centerbridge Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Centerbridge Partners L.P. owned about 1.21% of Cedar Fair at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 814,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,503,000 after buying an additional 39,684 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,784,000 after buying an additional 708,027 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,160,000 after acquiring an additional 241,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 154,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 35,462 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FUN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $61.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.32. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $62.43.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

