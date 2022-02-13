Columbia Asset Management Cuts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Columbia Asset Management lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,504 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 2.5% of Columbia Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.8% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its holdings in NIKE by 413.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 75,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 170,429 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $24,751,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 38,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 18,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,424 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:NKE opened at $140.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.
In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,287 shares of company stock worth $18,537,187 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. HSBC cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.
