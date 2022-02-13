Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,951,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,940,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.82.

Shares of CAT opened at $201.24 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $186.98 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.70. The stock has a market cap of $108.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

