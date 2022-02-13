Auto Price Hits $444.77 (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Auto has a total market capitalization of $23.57 million and $2.46 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Auto has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Auto coin can currently be bought for approximately $444.77 or 0.01048469 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

Auto (AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

