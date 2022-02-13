uPlexa (UPX) Market Capitalization Hits $315,084.31

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. uPlexa has a total market cap of $315,084.31 and approximately $1,123.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, uPlexa has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One uPlexa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About uPlexa

UPX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

