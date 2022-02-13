Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 1,791,621 Shares of Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,459,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791,621 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Vy Global Growth were worth $24,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Vy Global Growth by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 3,840,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,674,000 after purchasing an additional 669,677 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Vy Global Growth by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,458,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after acquiring an additional 106,908 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vy Global Growth by 0.7% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 806,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vy Global Growth during the third quarter valued at $3,695,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in Vy Global Growth by 19.3% during the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 180,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 29,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

VYGG opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82. Vy Global Growth has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

