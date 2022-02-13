Berkley W R Corp Purchases New Position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEHAU)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEHAU) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 98,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,449,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,008,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $798,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,090,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,521,000.

Shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $10.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14.

