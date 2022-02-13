Marshall Wace LLP Sells 114,641 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,641 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $26,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,444,000 after acquiring an additional 524,796 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,369,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,891,000 after buying an additional 959,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,017,000 after buying an additional 303,793 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,982,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,015,000 after buying an additional 15,965 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,093,000 after buying an additional 90,373 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $909,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $48,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,197 shares of company stock worth $3,487,050. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ DNLI opened at $34.85 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $79.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 248.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.68.
Denali Therapeutics Profile
Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
