Horizon Investments LLC Sells 1,916 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Horizon Investments LLC reduced its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,628,869. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $236.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.75. The company has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.40.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

