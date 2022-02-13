Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 22,700 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 4,763.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,539.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MS stock opened at $104.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $187.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.82. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $73.88 and a one year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

