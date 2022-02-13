Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emfo LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 388.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 354.5% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 121 shares of company stock worth $9,750. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.10.

ED opened at $84.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $87.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.