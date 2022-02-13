Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 77.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,668 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Allegion were worth $25,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,667,000 after buying an additional 381,225 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Allegion by 4,840.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 116,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after buying an additional 113,903 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 61,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,015,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 17,979 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

NYSE:ALLE opened at $118.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.10. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $106.52 and a 1-year high of $148.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLE. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.70.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $342,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.