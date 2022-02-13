Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is One Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,795 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 6.1% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Apple by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after buying an additional 237,361 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $425,686,000 after buying an additional 317,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.10.

Apple stock opened at $168.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

