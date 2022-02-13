Provenire Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Provenire Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Provenire Capital LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 3.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 20.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 12.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $374,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $1,255,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $38.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.76. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $47.99.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMCI has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.