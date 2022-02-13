Port Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Port Capital LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 574,866 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,734 shares during the period. Simpson Manufacturing makes up 3.1% of Port Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $61,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSD. CJS Securities raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simpson Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

NYSE:SSD opened at $116.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.95 and a 200 day moving average of $117.72. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.94 and a 52 week high of $141.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.66. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $67,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,100 shares of company stock valued at $995,035 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

