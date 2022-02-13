Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Stake Boosted by Sarissa Capital Management LP

Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,299,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293,697 shares during the period. Mersana Therapeutics accounts for 3.2% of Sarissa Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sarissa Capital Management LP owned approximately 5.99% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $40,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 6.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 9.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 1,136,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $5,022,724.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $28,066.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $77,439 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRSN opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $310.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.49. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.65.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

