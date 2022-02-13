Port Capital LLC Sells 570,859 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Port Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,674,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 570,859 shares during the period. Equity Commonwealth makes up about 2.2% of Port Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Port Capital LLC owned about 1.38% of Equity Commonwealth worth $43,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter worth $1,536,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 665,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 186.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 31,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

EQC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

EQC stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.49 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $29.29.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

