Port Capital LLC Cuts Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Port Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of Port Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $26,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 117.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,678,000 after purchasing an additional 606,287 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 29.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,912,000 after purchasing an additional 539,896 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $182,535,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,895,000 after purchasing an additional 228,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 19.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,010,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,345,000 after purchasing an additional 166,860 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

NYSE ROP opened at $437.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $460.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.69. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.23 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.