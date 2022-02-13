Canaan Partners X LLC Invests $179.79 Million in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Canaan Partners X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,689,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,793,000. Astra Space makes up approximately 51.2% of Canaan Partners X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Canaan Partners X LLC owned about 8.01% of Astra Space as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter worth about $419,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter worth approximately $469,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter worth approximately $809,000. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Astra Space alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASTR shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

ASTR stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. Astra Space, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.52.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.