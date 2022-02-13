Third Point LLC Purchases 214,679 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Third Point LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,679 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies comprises approximately 1.9% of Third Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Third Point LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $349,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,482,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 130,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,992,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 125,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,611,000. Institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

DELL stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.78. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.52 and a 12 month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874 over the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

