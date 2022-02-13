Third Point LLC Raises Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Third Point LLC raised its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,750,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. Third Point LLC owned 0.56% of AES worth $85,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AES. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AES in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 261.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 41.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AES opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.90. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AES. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

About AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

