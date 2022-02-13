Fortress Investment Group LLC Raises Position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON)

Fortress Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,405 shares during the quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Horizon Acquisition Co. II worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ATW Spac Management LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC now owns 152,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 203,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Acquisition Co. II alerts:

HZON stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $12.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.