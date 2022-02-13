Fortress Investment Group LLC Purchases 221,282 Shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV)

Fortress Investment Group LLC increased its position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,282 shares during the period. Fortress Investment Group LLC owned about 0.36% of Longview Acquisition Corp. II worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGV. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 192.3% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 379,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 249,990 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $5,504,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 65.2% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 188,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 74,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Longview Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of LGV stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.