Fortress Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 84,721 VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 84,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 534,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 143,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 99,746 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIQ opened at $9.77 on Friday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

