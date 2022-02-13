Spruce House Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,000,000 Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)

Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,540,000. Cazoo Group accounts for 0.4% of Spruce House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Spruce House Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of Cazoo Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth $11,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CZOO opened at $4.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.32. Cazoo Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cazoo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Cazoo Group Company Profile

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

