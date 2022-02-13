Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 146.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,919 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,397 shares of company stock worth $8,628,260 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $164.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.44 and its 200-day moving average is $158.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

