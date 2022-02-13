The Timken Company (TKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) announced a dividend on Friday, February 11th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Timken has raised its dividend payment by 7.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Timken has a payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Timken to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Shares of TKR opened at $66.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.70. Timken has a 1-year low of $62.96 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.93.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.62 million. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Timken will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Timken stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 210.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,666 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of Timken worth $55,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TKR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

