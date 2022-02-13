The Timken Company (TKR) to Issue Dividend of $0.30 on March 4th

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) announced a dividend on Friday, February 11th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Timken has increased its dividend by 7.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Timken has a payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Timken to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Get Timken alerts:

NYSE:TKR opened at $66.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.93. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $62.96 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Timken will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

TKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Timken stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Timken worth $55,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.