Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
OTCMKTS NIPOF opened at $457.38 on Friday. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a 1 year low of $457.38 and a 1 year high of $607.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $480.42 and its 200 day moving average is $551.76.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Japan Hotel REIT Investment in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.
