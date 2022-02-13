Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS NIPOF opened at $457.38 on Friday. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a 1 year low of $457.38 and a 1 year high of $607.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $480.42 and its 200 day moving average is $551.76.

Get Japan Hotel REIT Investment alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Japan Hotel REIT Investment in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Hotel REIT Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Hotel REIT Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.