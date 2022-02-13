Caxton Associates LP Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Caxton Associates LP lessened its position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tellurian in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Tellurian in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Tellurian in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. Tellurian Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 2.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

In other news, Director Claire Harvey acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

