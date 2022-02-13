Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 52,479 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 52,479 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $12,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Voya Financial by 51.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 558,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,292,000 after buying an additional 189,763 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,024,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Voya Financial by 19.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,776,000 after buying an additional 203,027 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

VOYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,523 shares of company stock worth $5,505,064. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $70.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.37. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.15%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

