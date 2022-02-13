Provenire Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Provenire Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. SEA accounts for about 4.1% of Provenire Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SEA by 809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of SEA by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in SEA by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SE. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $427.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.33.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $158.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.39 billion, a PE ratio of -41.98 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $119.41 and a 1 year high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.