Yellow Road Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,111.00 (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Yellow Road coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Yellow Road has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Yellow Road has a total market cap of $485,977.43 and approximately $1,111.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Yellow Road

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yellow Road should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yellow Road using one of the exchanges listed above.

