Analysts Expect PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PAE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. PAE reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 328.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAE will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PAE.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

PAE stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. PAE has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62. The firm has a market cap of $934.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in PAE during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,464,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in PAE by 55,382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PAE during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PAE by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,239,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in PAE during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

