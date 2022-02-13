CyberVein Hits Market Capitalization of $4.31 Million (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. Over the last week, CyberVein has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CyberVein coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberVein has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and approximately $51,242.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CyberVein

CyberVein (CVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 coins and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 coins. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberVein is https://reddit.com/r/CyberVeinOfficial . The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberVein's big-data solution is based on the PISR (private, interlink, secure, robust) distributed database, database operations are stored on CyberVein blockchain network which runs on a Proof-of-Contribution (PoC) consensus mechanism. The solution is focusing on enterprise-level “blockchain + big-data” customized services. CVT is the native utility token that is used for: Storage payment: The data owner pays the corresponding storage fee based on the file size and bandwidth consumed in such a process.Computing power payment: Payments from user to owner for usage, and remuneration for software developers is going to be exclusively conducted in CVT.Data exchange: On CyberVein's federated learning platform, the data acquirer trades the data at a price contracted between the two parties for distributed modeling applications.CROSS NFT issuance payment: Dapp businesses are obligated to pay for Storage and Data Exchange in light of network resources occupied, and may set up CyberVein token as a means of payment to issue NFT or conduct business in accordance to their desired business model. “

CyberVein Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

