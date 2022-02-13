Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Shares of XAIR opened at $7.65 on Friday. Beyond Air has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $226.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of -0.64.

In related news, Director Ron Bentsur sold 37,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $506,887.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Lisi purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $341,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $725,900. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAIR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Beyond Air by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Beyond Air by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 13,601 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Beyond Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Beyond Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on XAIR. Roth Capital upped their price target on Beyond Air from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Air has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

