Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,800 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 222.1% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 32,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 76,940 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 45,720 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3,129.5% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 160,279 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $17,680,000 after buying an additional 155,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $93.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.32. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $93.36 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $107.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

