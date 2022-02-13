Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.07% of Conagra Brands worth $12,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 90,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 77,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 31,422 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,419,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,027,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 389,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,166,000 after buying an additional 29,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 78,106 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of CAG opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.