Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 700 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $11,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,890,000 after buying an additional 22,228 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Evergy by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C John Wilder acquired 7,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.61 per share, for a total transaction of $460,188.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 103,912 shares of company stock worth $6,857,960. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVRG stock opened at $62.73 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.14 and a 200-day moving average of $65.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.47.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

