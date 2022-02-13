Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 62,483 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,021,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 85,299 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,137,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $64,382,000 after buying an additional 235,500 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 70.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,554 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 20,429 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 18,981 shares of the airline’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Redburn Partners downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $17.61 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.14.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.86) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.